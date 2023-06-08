ALTcoin market cap is finishing a correction, while trading at support [Video]

Share:

Crypto market has been slowing down for the last two of months, but the wave structure indicates for a correction within uptrend. In current slow down, BTC and ETH are still dominating and that's why some other ALTcoins are suffering more, but they can be now also approaching strong support zone.

There are some weaker, currently still falling ALTcoins, but they are still searching for the strong support, while finishing a larger, higher degree correction. Looking at the TOTAL3, a crypto total market cap excluding BTC and ETH, we can see it finishing a larger (A)-(B)-(C) irregular/expanded flat correction, so be aware of Crypto stabilization and recovery in June/July, which can lead into a Crypto market rally in the second part of 2023.

We talked about cryptocurrencies and other markets in our latest live webinar recorded on June 6th 2023.

