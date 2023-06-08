ALTcoin market cap is finishing a correction, while trading at support [Video]

Crypto market has been slowing down for the last two of months, but the wave structure indicates for a correction within uptrend. In current slow down, BTC and ETH are still dominating and that's why some other ALTcoins are suffering more, but they can be now also approaching strong support zone.
There are some weaker, currently still falling ALTcoins, but they are still searching for the strong support, while finishing a larger, higher degree correction. Looking at the TOTAL3, a crypto total market cap excluding BTC and ETH, we can see it finishing a larger (A)-(B)-(C) irregular/expanded flat correction, so be aware of Crypto stabilization and recovery in June/July, which can lead into a Crypto market rally in the second part of 2023.
We talked about cryptocurrencies and other markets in our latest live webinar recorded on June 6th 2023. Watch a recording below:
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price recovery delayed despite investor deposits hitting a five-month high
Axie Infinity price, following the broader market cues, is trending downwards for the moment as the bearishness in the market has grown considerably. Incited with the regulatory crackdown by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the investors have resorted to offloading their holdings for now.
Coinbase to keep cornerstone staking service after CEO Armstrong fires shots at the SEC
Coinbase Exchange has committed to maintaining its cornerstone cryptocurrency staking services after CEO Brian Armstrong countered the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), demanding regulatory clarity.
Cardano price signals accumulation as ADA crashes by nearly 10% in 24 hours
Cardano price took a critical hit on June 7 as the entire crypto market continues to suffer the impact of the regulatory crackdown against Binance and Coinbase. Amidst this chaos, the investors that bore the loss found an opportunity for recovery, but it does not sit in the hands of retail investors.
BNB price falls 10% as US court summons Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao
Binance Coin is down a staggering 20% since June 4 to the current price of $260.93, representing a 10% downswing since the beginning of the Asian session on June 7. The leg down comes in light of recent developments in the case between Binance versus the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.