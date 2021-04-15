Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO vies for 85% advance upon the breach of its consolidation

- Algorand price is traversing a bullish pennant, hinting at an 85% upswing to $2.83.
- A decisive close above $1.53 will signal a breach of the pennant’s upper trend line.
- ALGO will kick-start a new downtrend if it slices through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.03.
Algorand price is trading inside a bullish consolidation pattern that forecasts massive gains.
Algorand price edges closer to breakout
Algorand price has been consolidating in a bullish pennant, composed of an initial burst in the market value followed by the formation of lower highs and higher lows connected using trend lines.
The continuation pattern projects an 85% advance to $2.83, determined by adding the flagpole’s height to the breakout point at $1.53.
ALGO is currently trading around the upper boundary at $1.48 and could break out now or head lower to produce another swing low. A drop to the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the daily chart coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.22 seems likely if the selling pressure spikes.
Either way, a secondary confirmation of the breakout will arrive after ALGO creates a higher high above $1.84. This move might signal to sidelined investors to jump on the ALGO bandwagon, pushing the price higher.
The 127.2% and 141.8% Fibonacci extension levels are the areas of interest before the buyers push the Algorand price to $2.84. Interestingly, the intended target coincides with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level, a frequently visited level during the bull runs.
ALGO/USDT 1-day chart
A breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.03 will signal the bullish thesis’s invalidation and the start of a new downtrend. In such a case, investors can expect ALGO to drop 17% to the next support barrier at $0.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum bulls eye $2,500 after shattering crucial resistance level
Ethereum price closed well above the MRI's breakout line at $2,345, suggesting a massive bullish momentum in play. Whales are accumulating non-stop, which hints at their interest in ETH at current price levels. A bullish divergence between the number of daily active addresses and exchange deposits reveals a move to $2,500 shortly.
Chainlink adoption soars, but LINK price may retrace before setting up new all-time highs
Chainlink Network will now receive high-quality price feeds from traditional markets via data provider New Change FX. LINK price shows signs of exhaustion as the MRI flashed a cycle top signal.
Algorand vies for 85% advance upon the breach of its consolidation
Algorand price is traversing a bullish pennant, hinting at an 85% upswing to $2.83. A decisive close above $1.53 will signal a breach of the pennant’s upper trend line.
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar measured move target limits upside for speculators
XLM price has stumbled out of a cup-with-handle base on a 12-hour chart. The lack of impulsiveness combined with a near touch of the measured move target points to a pause for the new rally or even a bull trap. The short-term upside appears limited.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.