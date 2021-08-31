Cryptocurrencies posted significant net gains on Friday with comments from Fed Chair Powell important in triggering fresh demand.
Bitcoin posted gains to near $49,000 before drifting lower on Saturday.
There was still an element of uncertainty whether strong risk conditions amplified or curbed demand for coins.
Bitcoin was held below the $50,000 level and posted net losses to below $48,000 on Monday with markets still wary over regulatory conditions in China. Losses accelerated in Asia with bitcoin hitting lows below $47,000 before a limited recovery.
Ether posted gains to above $3,250 on Friday and peaked just below $3,350 on Monday before a retreat and test of $3,200 in Asia on Tuesday with very choppy trading underlying conditions.
Cardano re-tested the recent all-time high at $3.00 and looks set to challenge again with $2.47 looking likely to support.
