- 1INCH price stuck in a longer-term downtrend with no real breakout scenario nearby.
- 1INCH and other altcoins are set to take center stage as the ASEAN Gaming Summit started on Tuesday.
- Expect to see some interest create a mild tailwind with a bigger focus on May when the biggest crypto summit lands in London.
1INCH (1INCH) price is very much stuck in a descending trend channel with no real hope of breaking out any time soon. It becomes clear that a technical catalyst will not do the trick and need something more substantial. The talk of the town the past few days has been that several altcoins related to gaming could see a pickup from investors as the ASEAN Gaming Summit started on Tuesday and will last until the end of this week.
1INCH price needs external forces to meddle with the price action for that breakout
1INCH price is still down roughly 50% from the high of May last year when some very volatile action saw it flirting with $1 on the topside. Looking at the reaction on breaking the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in February shows as well that bulls were too quick to cash in profits and were not involved from an investor point of view. To get out of this rut, an external force needs to come in and create an all-around positive vibe around 1INCH and its competitors in altcoins.
That positive vibe could come from the ASEAN Gaming Summit that started on Wednesday and should put the spotlight on altcoins as several developers are set to unveil a whole new sector of games that use web3 and blockchain networks as core to the gaming application. Coincidentally, demand for altcoins should grow and see broader investor inflow soon. That could mean a pop higher toward $0.70. In May, the London Blockchain Conference could be the cherry on the cake that triggers a breakout trade out of the trend channel and brings 1INCH back to $1.
1INCH/USD 4H-chart
The bigger risk for 1INCH is that a few altcoins have already seen investor inflow beforehand and have seen their representation being picked up by investors. Adding to that, any experienced investor or trader will have this descending trend channel on his screen as well. That could be a reason why 1INCH is falling out of grace from the investors and might not make the cut or shortlist and see other altcoins advance while 1INCH keeps lingering between the declining barriers of this trend channel toward $0.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
