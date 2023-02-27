TMS Network presale tokens have solid long-term potential – Could TMSN outperform XRP and 1Inch Network?

Ripple was one of the first currencies in the cryptosphere, where it promised to make waves in revolutionizing cross-border payments. Continuing to be hamstrung by legal issues, it has a promising long-term forecast. 1Inch, though, hasn’t grown much, leaving room for newcomer TMS Network (TMSN) – now in first phase of presale – to shine.
Ripple (XRP) – Solving a global banking compatibility issue
Ripple (XRP) was created to revolutionize cross-border payments by providing a fast and secure solution that tackles the high costs and inefficiencies of traditional payment methods such as wire transfers. The Ripple (XRP) payment protocol relies on a decentralized network of validators to process transactions, which enhances its security and efficiency compared to traditional payment methods. To facilitate operations amongst different fiat currencies, Ripple (XRP) serves as the bridge exchange medium on the platform.
The banking and financial services sector represents a primary use case for Ripple (XRP), where Ripple (XRP) simplifies cross-border payments and reduces settlement times. The platform has also adopted various payment processors and remittance companies.
Despite facing regulatory hurdles and controversies surrounding its classification as a security, Ripple (XRP) has continued to thrive and expand its partnerships and collaborations with major players in the banking and financial services industry.
With Ripple’s (XRP) innovative payment protocol and the use of XRP as a bridge currency, Ripple (XRP) has the potential to revolutionize cross-border payments and significantly reduce costs for businesses and consumers alike, disrupting traditional payment methods.
1inch – A great idea, Inching its way to obsolescence
1Inch is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that searches for the best prices across multiple DEXs, allowing users to swap tokens across different blockchain networks. 1Inch solves the problems of liquidity fragmentation and high gas fees associated with decentralized exchanges by aggregating liquidity across DEXs and reducing transaction costs.
The 1Inch platform provides a more efficient and seamless trading experience in the crypto world by ensuring users receive the best possible prices and lower fees. 1Inch aims to make decentralized exchanges more accessible and cost-effective for users.
Sadly for 1Inch, there isn’t any widespread adoption – with several core issues plaguing the 1Inch platform. The range of assets available for trading isn’t large enough, and the network has received several complaints of security vulnerabilities.
TMS Network (TMSN) – Filling a DEX Gap with innovative problem solving
As the crypto market matures, so do the exchanges. TMS Network (TMSN) is a new Decentralized exchange intended to fill the gaps in other DEXes.
TMS Network’s (TMSN) unique selling proposition is that it is not just a cross-platform, but a ‘cross-world’ exchange where both crypto and traditional assets can be bought and sold. Using crypto, investors can trade Forex, Stocks, and CFDs on TMS Network (TMSN)
Laying security fears to rest, TMS Network (TMSN) is built on the Ethereum network, and all trades are recorded on a publicly visible blockchain. Encryption, multi-sig wallets and regular security edits on TMS Network’s (TMSN) state-of-the-art security systems ensure security.
From a trading perspective, TMS Network (TMSN) offers traders tools such as on-chain analysis, social trading where successful trades can be replicated, trading bots, and even a strategy builder. TMS Network (TMSN) token holders are compensated with, among others, trading commissions.
TMS Network (TMSN) incorporated an encompassing trading education program for those still unsure about the crypto world to help newcomers understand trading.
Having already secured $2 million in a private seed sale through an incubation fund, TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are now available through first phase of presale at $0.0047. For more information, follow the links below.
This article is sponsored
