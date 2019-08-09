About 15 global jurisdictions, including the G7 countries, will reportedly develop a system for tracking crypto transactions to prevent illicit uses of cryptocurrencies.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is planning to prepare detailed measures by 2020, according to a report by Tokyo-based newspaper Nikkei on Aug. 9.
The new system intends to collect and distribute personal data on individuals who conduct crypto transactions in order to prevent funds from being used for illegal activities such as money laundering and terrorism financing, the report notes.
While a number of global jurisdictions have not adopted regulatory frameworks in regard to the crypto space, the new international initiative is expected to contribute to the development of legal measures globally.
According to the report, a system of measures will be enforced after the policies are introduced in 2020. Once adopted, the private sector will manage the system, the report notes.
FATF and G7 support uniform crypto regulation
The FATF released guidance for a risk-based approach in regard to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers in June 2019. In the document, the authority described a number of regulatory recommendations that should be applied in its 37 member nations, including monitoring and reporting suspicious transactions by local crypto service providers.
As a result of the guidance, four major South Korean crypto exchanges, including Bithumb, Upbit, Coinone and Korbit reportedly faced tighter regulation when they renewed their banking accounts, Cointelegraph reported on July 29.
On July 18, G7 finance ministers voiced their concerns that cryptocurrencies such as Facebook’s stablecoin project Libra risk upsetting the global financial system if they are not regulated strictly.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD hibernates under $12,000 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound during early Asian hours as the market cannot decide where to go next. The upside momentum has faded away on an unsuccessful attempt to break above $12,000, which creates downside risks for the coin ahead of the weekend.
ETH/USD consolidates daily losses before testing critical $200 handle
After climbing to its highest level since July 14 at $239.45 on Tuesday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) reversed its direction and closed the previous three days in the negative territory.
Ripple's Garlinghouse: Facebook likely to have trust problem with Libra
“Whatever you may think about Facebook, on the trust vector they’ve let the public down," Garlinghouse noted. "I think that creates some headwinds and you’ve seen that manifest itself in the regulatory engagement.”
After a decent run, Litecoin looks like it might be trying to break lower
LTC/USD rallied all the way from 22.37 to 147.27 between December 2018 to June 2019. Now it seems that prices are breaking lower towards the support level at 76.46. The price action has been looking pretty bearish since the upside rejection of 106.86 six sessions ago.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...