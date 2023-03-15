Asia market update: Markets take a breather after recent volatility; Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets; Stocks recover some of their week’s losses, esp bank shares.
General trend
- After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that:
- 1) US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases;
- 2) The FDIC plan to deal with any further issues is adequate.
- Overnight US CPI also came in at a relatively lower rate of annual increase, with M/M Headline numbers 0.4% and Core of 0.5% helping to flip analyst expectations of a 50bps hike by the Fed in Mar from 74% just last week to now 80% expecting only a 25bps hike.
- Today was the monthly “data dump” from China with industrial production, retail sales, property investment, unemployment and a host of commodity demand reports.
- Overall, the data from China could be considered “middling”. Certainly an improvement on last year with China’s reopening, but nothing yet to suggest the GDP growth target of 5% as called for last week at the annual NPC meetings.
- US equity FUTs slightly up.
- Eyes will be on Australian jobs report tomorrow as well as US retail sales overnight Thursday as next indicators for likely CB decisions.
- ECB rate decision on Thursday night also strongly coming into view – will the market expectation of a 50bps hike still hold?
- In sum, a sense of some calm restored today, but for how long as markets alternate between watching inflation data amid concerns about financial stability.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.5% at 7,041.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese to visit Fiji Mar 15; to meet with PM Rabuka.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Current Account (NZ$): -9.5B v -7.7Be (Largest reported annual current account deficit to GDP ratio since the series began in March 1988).
- (NZ) S&P Analyst: New Zealand sovereign credit rating could come under pressure.
- (NZ) New Zealand to host CPTPP Trade Minister meeting in July - Trade Minister.
- (NZ) New Zealand Govt approves NZ$25M extension for cyclone-affected businesses.
- (NZ) New Zealand 2023 Pipfruit crop estimate drops 21% after Cyclone Gabrielle.
China/Hong Kong
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.5% at 3,261.
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +1.4% at 19,523.
- (HK) Hong Kong Q4 Industrial Production Y/Y: -0.1% v -0.6% prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Q4 PPI Y/Y: -0.4% v +0.4% prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong to make first ministerial visit to UK in 3 years; Financial Services Sctry Hui in April – FT.
- (CN) China Feb YTD industrial production Y/Y: 2.4% V 2.6%E.
- (CN) China Feb YTD Retail Sales Y/Y: 3.5% V 3.5%E.
- (CN) China Feb YTD property investment Y/Y: -5.7% V -8.5%E.
- (CN) China Feb YTD fixed urban assets Y/Y: 5.5% V 4.5%E.
- (CN) China Feb Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.6% v 5.3%e.
- (CN) China PBOC conducts CNY481.0B in 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) AT 2.75% VS. 2.75% PRIOR [CNY200B IN MLF funds are maturing).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY104B v CNY29.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8680 v 6.8949 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC: To issue CNY5.0B in CNY-denominated 6-month bills in Hong Kong on Mar 21st (Tues).
- (CN) China PBOC: Will support SMB and private companies with reasonable bond financing, other measures.
- (CN) China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Official: Reiterates economic recovery foundation not solid [comments on Jan-Feb data].
- (CN) China FX Regulator: Will prevent external shocks and risks.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.7% at 27,421.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Jan Minutes (two decisions ago); Reiterates importance of current monetary easing policy.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Attended BIS meeting on Mar 12-13th, at this meeting there was a debate on the SVB collapse.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Seeing solid wage gains especially from large cos. [Shunto wage talks are due to conclude today].
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: No need to provide liquidity in Japan like in the US.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Offers to buy only ¥50B in >25-year JGBs [follows recent decline in JGB yields].
Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +1.4% at 2,381.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Unemployment Rate: 2.6% v 3.0%e [lowest since Aug].
- (KR) South Korea Jan M2 Money Supply M/M: -0.2% v -0.2% prior (Jan M2 Y/Y money supply marks slowest growth since Aug 2013).
- (KR) South Korea to invest $422B in key tech from chips to EVs by 2026.
- (KR) South Korea Industry Minister: May create Temasek-like [sovereign wealth fund] national investment holding co.
Other Asia
- (TW) US Congressional delegation to visit Taiwan from Mar 15-16 - financial press.
- (TW) Taiwan Defence Ministry: 10 China Air Force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line past 24 hrs.
- (TW) Taiwan Foreign Ministry says it is aware and trying to get more information on Honduras (regarding seeking China relations).
- (ID) Indonesia Feb Exports Y/Y: 4.5% v 4.6%e.
- (ID) Indonesia Feb Local Auto Sales: 87.0K v 94.1K prior.
- (SG) Singapore Q4 Final Unemployment Rate: 2.0%.
- (PH) Philippines Jan Overseas Cash Remittances: $2.76B; Y/Y: +3.5%.
- (VN) Vietnam Central Bank cut Refinancing Rate by 1bps – press.
North America
- (US) FEB CPI M/M: 0.4% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 6.0% V 6.0%E (8th straight deceleration in annual pace and lowest Y/Y since Sept 2021).
- CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.5% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.5%e (lowest annual pace since Dec 2021).
- (US) US Fed to weigh tougher capital, liquidity rules for midsize banks following SVB & Signature failures – WSJ
Europe
- (UK) Foreign Secretary Cleverly: Hope DUP can give the new Brexit deal its full-throated support.
- (IE) Northern Ireland DUP leader Donaldson: It is my current assessment that there remains key areas of concern with Windsor framework which require further clarification.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 +0.9% , Hang Seng +1.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi +1.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0759-1.0725 ; JPY 134.62-134.03 ; AUD 0.6711-0.6671 ;NZD 0.6266-0.6219.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,904/oz; Crude Oil +1.5% at $72.37/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.0085/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
