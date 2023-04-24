Well, we always watch these gaps and price action is trying to fill it as we see today.
The next key levels below are $76 and $73.
This decline in the price of Crude Oil has negatively affected the CAD against its major counterparties.
But, CAD is not the weakest currency.
The NZD has been declining for a few weeks now and the JPY is almost as weak as the NZD.
The difference this week will be the Interest Rate Decision Friday as the new Bank of Japan governor takes over.
We also have GDP figures from the US, Europe and Canada this week which will give investors and traders good information on economic recovery.
The strongest currency is the CHF so we might want to look for counter-trend price action after the news events in Canada and Japan this week, to take advantage of the strong trends.
We see the major US Indices like the NASDAQ slowing down a bit.
Tomorrow we will take a look at these from the technical side to anticipate the opportunity to “Buy the Dip”.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.1050 area as DXY hits one-week lows Premium
EUR/USD rose further during the American session to the 1.1050 area, amid a weaker US Dollar. The pair is headed toward the highest close in a year, ahead of this week's high-tier data releases and before the Fed and ECB meetings in May.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD printed one-week highs above 1.2480 on American hours, boosted by US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost ground amid a rebound in equity prices on Wall Street and on the back of lower US yields. The pair is looking a the relevant 1.2500 area.
Gold: Bulls side-lined ahead of US GDP figures Premium
Spot Gold consolidates at around $1,986 a troy ounce, barely up for the day. Financial markets started the week with a cautious stance, although with the safe-haven US Dollar still out of investors' radar amid recession-related concerns.
Ripple price underpinned as bulls target jump back above $0.50 as short-term target
Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action.
Debt ceiling update: X marks the spot
In mid-January, we published a report on the outlook for the U.S. federal government's borrowing limit, also known as the debt ceiling. Since then, the U.S. economy has evolved tumultuously.