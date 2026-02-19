TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

Winds of change blow into the Fed, and don’t favor Warsh

Winds of change blow into the Fed, and don’t favor Warsh
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

The FOMC released the minutes of the last Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, and the document shed some light on what Kevin Warsh would face as the next Chair. Spoiler: it won’t be easy for him to please Trump’s goal of having lower interest rates.

The document showed policymakers agreed to maintain the benchmark interest rate floating between 3.50% and 3.75%. But the more you read into the document, the more you can understand what may come next. It seems that, among policymakers, the tide is slowly changing.

What did the latest Minutes show?

The one thing that is clear Committee remains divided: While several officials said additional cuts will “likely be appropriate” if inflation continues to decline,  some of them favored keeping rates unchanged “for some time.”

Several members of the FOMC are clearly hawkish, and most of those in the neutral area lean more hawkish than dovish. Source: FXStreet Speech Tracker

But there’s one extra: Participants noted that “a two-way description of the path of policy could be supported,” which opened the door for potential rate hikes. Even further, some members directly argued in favor of considering rate hikes amid rising inflation. And, no, rate hikes are not on the table, at least with the current inflation levels.

But not only is the door open for rate hikes, but also officials are clearly indicating that they are still data-dependent, something that Kevin Warsh would like to take off when deciding monetary policy.

Trump's desired rate cuts still look far

In the last few months, and even before US President Donald Trump nominated him, Warsh advocated “shifting the focus from macroeconomic data”, which he believes is affected by temporal factors that should not be included, to more long-term “structural factors.” The FOMC minutes showed that he would face significant headwinds in implementing this idea.

Not to mention, the whole idea of having Warsh as the Fed’s head comes from President Trump's desire for much lower interest rates. And go figure, policymakers opened the door for hikes.

The document also showed that a vast majority of voting members acknowledged the downside risks to employment moderated in recent months, saying that there are signs the job market has stabilized. That’s clearly a shift from the previous concerns about the labor market.

They changed direction in yet another subject, stating that  “the risk of inflation remaining persistently higher than desired remained a concern.”

So, officials are becoming less worried about employment and more worried about inflation. That translates to decreased odds of additional cuts, and, at a minimum, growing chances of rate hikes before the year is over. I know, it's a way too early call, but hey, everything and anything is on the table at this point, as uncertainty is likely to persist until Warsh takes the Fed’s Chair and delivers his official word. 

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1800, looks at US data

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1800, looks at US data

EUR/USD is still trading on the defensive in the latter part of Thursday’s session, while the US Dollar maintains its bid bias as investors now gear up for Friday’s key release of the PCE data, advanced Q4 GDP prints and flash PMIs.
 

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD is sliding in tandem with its risk-sensitive peers, drifting back towards the 1.3430 area, its lowest levels in the month. The move reflects a firmer Greenback, supported by another round of solid US data and a somewhat divided FOMC Minutes.

Gold drifts higher to near $5,000 on heightened US-Iran tensions

Gold drifts higher to near $5,000 on heightened US-Iran tensions

Gold price holds positive ground near $5,000 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal edges higher as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran boost safe-haven demand. Traders brace for the preliminary reading of US Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter, the Personal Consumption Expenditures and the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index data, which are due later on Friday.

XRP edges lower as SG-FORGE integrates EUR stablecoin on XRP Ledger

XRP edges lower as SG-FORGE integrates EUR stablecoin on XRP Ledger

Ripple’s (XRP) outlook remains weak, as headwinds spark declines toward the $1.40 psychological support at the time of writing on Thursday.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers