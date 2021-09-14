Market mood is stable before the US inflation data, but a strong read could further hammer the risk appetite today.

US crude breaks above the two-month downtrending channel top as aluminum futures rise in an exponential trend, hinting that the inflation may not be ready to ease just yet.

On individual company front, Intel gained more than 2% on news that the company will lower its price to fight back competition. Intel’s latest collaboration with Nio to launch robotaxis in Europe may also give a boost to the share price, but Intel is not the only one rushing to the self-driving taxi market.

Finally, Litecoin spikes on fake news that Walmart would accept LTC payments while other cryptocurrency prices consolidate.