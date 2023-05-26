Another day and another highly anticipated money making opportunity. That’s one of the most lucrative trends of the current financial climate that we find ourselves in right now.
With the FOMC Meeting Minutes now behind us – U.S PCE Price Inflation data is hotly anticipated to be the next big market-moving event that traders will not want to miss.
Earlier this week, Minutes from the May Meeting confirmed the stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it began raising rates back in March 2022.
Although prices are stabilizing, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target – and that has Fed officials increasingly divided over their next move.
But those hopes were squashed by the May FOMC meeting minutes, showing that is unlikely to happen soon.
In fact, a number of top Fed officials expressed the need to continue raising interest higher as ‘insurance’ against inflation. Which, put another way, means that the Fed isn’t done ‘breaking things’ yet.
The big question now is how high will interest rates go in 2023? And how long will they stay there?
Looking ahead, the answer to that question may come from the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – PCE Inflation data, due for release on Friday. The outcome of the data will ultimately play a very influential role in the Fed's next rate hike decision.
Extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities and right now these markets remain a trader’s paradise. Every macroeconomic release – regardless of whether it meets, beats, or misses expectations – brings with it incredible opportunities to generate huge profits fast!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
