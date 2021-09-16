USDJPY is coming down, but still trapped in a higher degree range so we assume that's a triangle in the making, possibly in late stages of the structure. Elliott wave guidelines suggests that when wave D) swing high and triangle resistance line are broken, that's when market is ready to resume the uptrend.
For now, that's not the case yet, so we have to be careful and wait on a rise above 110.80 before bulls can be back in play. Ideally pair is now in wave E), approaching the support. Any drop below 108.70 will indicate that higher degree correction will be more complex, with wave C then targeting 108.00 support.
USD/JPY 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows
Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.