USD/JPY: upside limited below 112.40
USD/JPY Current price: 111.86
The USD/JPY pair extended its advance overnight, reaching a weekly high of 112.08, but holds within a limited intraday range. Ahead of Fed's outcome, the USD/JPY pair trades around 111.80, having failed to settle above 112.00. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains above the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, the immediate support at 111.60, and a downward acceleration below it should see the pair retesting the critical 110.90 price zone, in where the pair bottomed multiple times mid June, and also the 61.8% retracement of its June/July rally. Below it, and approach to the 110.00 level during the upcoming sessions will be on the cards. In the same chart, technical indicators hold above their mid-lines, limiting chances of a downward move, albeit a major static resistance stands around 112.40, where selling interest will likely contain rallies in the case of an advance, although a break above it could see the price nearing 113.00 ahead of the weekend.
Support levels: 111.60 111.20 110.90
Resistance levels: 112.00 112.45 112.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.