USD/JPY: nearing 111.60 resistance

The USD/JPY pair trades near 111.50, gaining some additional ground after mixed US data, mostly on the back of a recovery in US Treasury yields after the US Fed's dust settled, and as Wall Street pushes record highs ahead of the opening. Having reverted part of Wednesday's losses, the pair seems poised to extend its advance, albeit a recovery above 111.60, a Fibonacci resistance, is required to confirm additional gains that would anyway meet selling interest around 112.00. Technical indicators in the 4 hours chart regained the upside, heading north well above their mid-lines and supporting the upward extension, but the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest accelerating its decline and currently around 112.50, suggesting that in the longer run, the risk remains towards the downside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.