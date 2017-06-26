USD/JPY: losing ground, downside favored
USD/JPY Current price: 111.40
Safe-haven yen came under selling pressure as European equities opened with a strong note, following weekend news indicating that the European Commission approved Italy's plan to rescue two failed banks for as much as €17 billion. The USD/JPY pair hit 111.72 before retreating with US poor data fueling the decline that indicates further slowdown in the economy's momentum. Orders for durable goods fell by 1.1% in May, while the core reading posted a modest 0.1% advance, both falling short of expectations.
Get Forex Headlines by Email
The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inboxSubscribe
The Chicago Fed manufacturing index for June came in at -0.26, below the expected 0.20 and a previous revised 0.57. The pair trades marginally higher daily basis, finding some support in mute yields and strong gains in equities markets. Still the technical suggests that the risk has turned towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head now sharply lower around their mid-lines , whist the price is approaching a bearish 200 SMA, a few pips below the current level. There's an immediate Fibonacci support around 111.25, but the pair needs to break below 110.90 to confirm a bearish continuation towards 110.50.
Support levels: 111.25 110.90 110.50
Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.