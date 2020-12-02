USD/JPY Current price: 104.53
- Weak US employment-related data weighed on the greenback and Wall Street.
- Japanese Consumer Confidence improved in November to 33.7.
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, critical resistance around 105.30
The USD/JPY pair peaked at 104.74, its highest in over a week, underpinned by coronavirus vaccine hopes and renewed talks about a US stimulus package. The rally stalled after softer than expected US employment-related figures, as the ADP report came in at 307K below the expected 410K. The Wall Street’s tepid tone also capped advances, although the pair is ending the day with modest gains around the 104.50 price zone.
Japan published at the beginning of the day the November Monetary Base, which improved by less than anticipated, up by 16.5% YoY. Consumer Confidence in the same month, however, surprised to the upside, improving to 33.7 from 33.6 against an expected drop to 29. This Thursday, the country will release the November Jibun Bank Services PMI, previously at 47.7.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair temporarily traded above its 200 SMA in the 4-hour chart but is back below it. The 20 SMA and the 100 SMA remain directionless below the current level but close enough to indicate the absence of directional strength. In the mentioned chart, technical indicators have retreated from their intraday highs but hold within positive levels, signaling limited selling interest. A critical resistance comes at around 105.30, where the pair has a daily descendant trend line coming from March’s monthly high.
Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50
Resistance levels: 104.70 105.00 105.30
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD to challenge 0.7413
The Australian dollar seems to have returned to life. Despite AUD/USD keeps trading within familiar levels, the bullish potential increased. Year high at 0.7413 on the way to 0.7500.
EUR/USD keeps reaching yearly highs
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh 2020 high of 1.2108, underpinned by optimism. Soft US data and stimulus talks further supported high-yielding assets.
Gold: Bulls back in the game, but resistance is strong
In the following series of analysis, we look at the price action of gold in a top-down illustration and derive where the next bearish opportunity could arise for swing traders.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could rise about 60% if the critical support level holds
Ripple's XRP has been losing ground since Tuesday. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $28 billion hit the recent recovery tip at $0.68 and retreated to $0.62 by the time of writing.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!