USD/JPY Current Price: 109.76
- Better-than-expected US data sent yields to fresh weekly highs.
- Japanese Jibun Bank Services PMI for January resulted at 51, below the expected 52.1.
- USD/JPY poised to challenge the 110.00 figure, scope to retest recent highs at 110.28.
The USD/JPY pair has reached a fresh 2-week high of 109.84, amid persistent dollar’s strength, compliments to robust US data and rallying equities. Ever since the week started, better-than-anticipated US macroeconomic figures have fueled demand for local equities, which slowly approach to record highs after ending January in the red. US Treasury yields advanced for a third consecutive day, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting 1.66%, and settling not far below this last.
Japan published the Jibun Bank Services PMI for January at the beginning of the day, which resulted at 51, below the expected 52.1. The country won’t provide relevant data during the upcoming Asian session.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its gains ahead of the Asian opening, overbought in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is consolidating above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining traction upward below the larger ones, which remain directionless. Technical indicators have turned flat within overbought levels, reflecting the ongoing consolidation. The risk is skewed to the upside, with further gains expected once beyond 109.90.
Support levels: 109.15 108.90 108.65
Resistance levels: 109.90 110.30 110.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring yearly lows
The EUR/USD pair is trading a couple of pips of it’s yearly low and not far from a critical support level at 1.0980. US upbeat data lead the way.
GBP/USD between a rock and a hard place
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.3000 unable to define a clear trend, trapped between encouraging UK data and mounting no-deal concerns.
Financial markets extended recovery amid upbeat economic data
Risk-on mood continued to sail along on Wednesday, underpinned by positive economic data, the latest developments in fighting the coronavirus and upbeat corporate earnings.
Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550
Gold held near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1552-53 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.