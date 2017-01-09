USD/JPY Forecast: Correcting higher, but still bearish

Correcting higher, but still bearish. Yen's gains extended overnight, with the USD/JPY pair printing a daily low of 115.19, from where the pair slowly recovered ground. The pair is finding some temporal relief amid a better market mood and stocks trading in the green, although the technical picture is still short-term bearish, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is developing below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest providing an immediate resistance around 116.45, and technical indicators turning quickly lower after entering positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above its 200 SMA, while technical indicators head slightly higher within neutral territory, well below previous weekly high and without actual strength, supporting the case for a retest of the mentioned daily low.

