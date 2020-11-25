USD/JPY Current price: 104.41
- Equities traded mixed as optimism faded, putting a cap to USD/JPY.
- Soft US data weighed on the greenback, which fell against most major rivals.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral in the near-term, bears side-lined.
The USD/JPY pair is ending Wednesday pretty much unchanged104.30 price zone, undermined by the broad dollar’s weakness and the soft tone of worldwide indexes. Investors were not interested in the greenback, which came under pressure on the back of easing optimism. Mixed US data and Brexit concerns hurt the positive mood.
Wall Street traded mixed, while US government debt edged modestly lower, reflecting the fading enthusiasm. On the data front, Japan published the October Corporate Services PMI, which fell by 0.6% YoY, much worse than the 1.2% advance expected. The country will publish the final version of the September Leading Economic Index, foreseen unchanged at 92.9, and the Coincident Index for the same month, expected at 80.8.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish, trading between a bullish 20 SMA and a flat 100 SMA in its 4-hour chart. The 200 SMA provided dynamic resistance earlier this month, now at around 104.70. In the meantime, technical indicators stand within positive levels, lacking directional strength. Bulls will have better chances if the pair recovers above the 105.00 mark.
Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.15
Resistance levels: 104.65 105.00 105.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls keep 0.7400 on radars amid US dollar weakness
AUD/USD eases from the fresh high since September 02. Aussie Construction Work Done weakened in Q3, FOMC minutes highlight December meeting. Aussie Private Capital Expenditure for the third quarter eyed, risk news remains as the key.
NZD/USD unfazed by strong NZ trade numbers, remains support above 0.7000
NZD was broadly unfazed by strong New Zealand trade numbers for October, which paint a picture of an improving domestic economy. NZD/USD closed Wednesday FX trade above the 0.7000, a bullish sign moving forward.
Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart
Gold looks vulnerable despite Wednesday bounce. The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart. 200-DMA at $1798 is the level to beat for the bears.
Bitcoin price decouples from gold strengthening its store of value properties
It seems that Bitcoin has decisively decoupled from gold for the first time in years as the correlation coefficient is dropping fast. In November 2018, Bitcoin price and gold price were inversely correlated, with gold seeing a 12% rally in the following four months.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!