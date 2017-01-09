USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish potential increasing

Bearish potential increasing. The USD/JPY pair surged to a daily high of 117.53 at the beginning of the day, but the negative tone in European equities helped the yen to advance, now trading near its daily low of 116.46. The failure attempt to hold gains beyond the 117.00, has increased the risk of a bearish breakout for the upcoming sessions, particularly if the 116.00 level also gives up. Short term, technical readings support a bearish extension, as in the 1 hour chart, indicators head sharply lower, approaching oversold territory, whilst the price is below its 100 and 200 SMAs, both converging in the 116.90/117.00 region and slowly gaining bearish momentum. In the 4 hours chart, the price retreated after flirting with its 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned south and reentered bearish territory, also supporting further slides for this Monday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.