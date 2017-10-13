USD/JPY: bearish breakout underway
USD/JPY Current price: 111.80
The USD/JPY pair broke its last 3-week range to the downside, plummeting to 111.68, its lowest since September 26th, after softer-than-expected US inflation and retail sales numbers. US inflation rose by less-than-expected in September, up by 0.5% after advancing 0.4% in August, still the biggest increase in eight months. Retail sales were up on the same month, but also missing expectations by a bit, coming in at 1.6% from market's forecast of 1.7%. While the figure were not that bad, they hurt the dollar short term, as the currency has been trading with a soft tone ever since the week started. The USD/JPY pair 4 hours chart shows that the price accelerated south after being unable to surpass its 100 SMA for the last couple of days, while technical indicators gain downward strength within bearish territory currently pressuring their weekly lows. A downward extension below 111.60 should favor a stronger decline for the days ahead.
Support levels: 111.60 111.20 110.75
Resistance levels: 112.00 112.30 112.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.