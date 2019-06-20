USD/JPY Current price: 107.35
- USD/JPY trading at its lowest since January's flash-crash, more slides likely.
- Japan National CPI and the Nikkei Manufacturing PMI to be out this Friday.
The Japanese yen was among the best performers post-Fed, advancing against the greenback to levels not seen since January's flash-crash. The USD/JPY pair has collapsed alongside US Treasury yields following the US Federal Reserve decision to pave the way for a rate cut in the upcoming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell below 2.0% for the first time since November 2016, to finish the day at 1.98%. The yield for the 2-year note was also lower, settling near its daily low of 1.70%. The Bank of Japan held a monetary policy meeting at the beginning of the day, deciding to maintain its monetary policy unchanged. Comment's from BOJ Governor Kuroda didn't provide surprises, although he sounded cautious, mentioning “significant” downside overseas economic risks. He also referred the available tools the central bank has, but he didn't seem in a hurry to act. Another bearish factor for the USD/JPY pair were mounting tensions between the US and Iran, pushing Wall Street away
During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release May National Inflation data, foreseen up by 0.7% YoY. Markit will publish the June preliminary Manufacturing PMI, anticipated to come at 50.0 from May's final 49.8.
The USD/JPY pair is bearish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it is developing far below all of its moving averages, which extend their declines, as technical indicators retain their strong downward slopes within negative levels. The RSI indicator is currently developing in oversold territory, with no signs of downward exhaustion, suggesting selling interest is still strong. The case for a bearish continuation will remain firmly in place as long as the pair remains below 107.80, the former monthly low and the high achieved in the last American session.
Support levels: 107.20 106.90 106.60
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.80 108.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from high, comfortable at higher ground
The EUR/USD pair is trading close but below 1.1300, as the positive momentum was dented by deteriorating EU Consumer Confidence. Dollar remains weak post-Fed.
GBP/USD holds around 1.2700, Tories had the final two candidates
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have been chosen as the two final candidates to replace PM May as Tory leader. Pound strong despite mixed Retail Sales and the BOE.
USD/JPY drops to multi-month lows below 107.50 amid escalating geopolitical tensions
After dropping to its lowest level since early January at 107.47, the USD/JPYpair retraced a small portion of its daily fall but came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.
Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day
With major central banks adopting a more cautious tone with regards to the economic outlook and hinting at rate cuts this week, gold became an investor favourite and the troy ounce of the precious metal rose more than $50 since the start of the week to touch its highest level since September 2013 at $1393.27.