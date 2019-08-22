USD/JPY Current price: 106.36
- The Japanese August Nikkei Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.4, missing the market’s expectations.
- US preliminary August Markit PMI seen posting modest monthly recoveries.
- USD/JPY needs to lose 106.05 to resume its decline, 105.50 coming then at sight.
USD/JPY advance stalled at 106.64, so far the daily high, with the pair now trading at around 106.30. The American dollar found some modest demand following the release of the FOMC Meeting’s Minutes, although the document showed that policymakers were divided about the rate cut. Also, the statement indicated that the rate cut was a “mid-cycle adjustment,” that should not be seen as an indication of a pre-set course of action.
News coming from Japan were no good, as the August preliminary Nikkei Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.5, better than the previous 49.4 although below the market’s forecast of 49.8. Furthermore, June All Industry Activity Index declined by 0.8% when compared to the previous month, worse than the -0.7% anticipated. The US session will bring the preliminary estimates of the Markit PMI for August, seen posting a modest monthly bounce.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading within familiar levels for a sixth consecutive day, unable to advance beyond 106.65, the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline by holding above 106.05, the 23.6% retracement of the same slide. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings skew the risk to the downside, as the pair is now developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, both converging a handful of pips above the current level, while technical indicators stand within negative levels, without directional strength. The pair would need to leave the mentioned range to gain some directional traction, although it would require a strong catalyst to maintain the momentum.
Support levels: 106.05 105.60 105.25
Resistance levels: 106.65 106.95 107.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising after upbeat German PMI data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up on the day. German manufacturing PMI surprised with 43.6 and other figures also beat expectations. The ECB minutes are next.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 ahead of the Johnson-Macron meeting
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.