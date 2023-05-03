The USD/CHF pair crashed in the short term and now is trading at 0.8886 above today’s low of 0.8871. After its massive drop, the rate could turn to the upside. Technically, a rebound is in cards, but the fundamentals should move the markets today. The ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, ISM Services PMI, and FOMC represent high-impact events, so anything could happen.
As you can see on the H1 chart, the rate dropped below the 0.8895 former low and under the median (ml), reaching a demand zone. The 0.8859 represents a critical downside obstacle. A bullish pattern above this level and coming back above the median line (ml) may announce a rebound.
