US PCE Price Index Preview:  It’s not deflation you know

- Inflation in May to remain tame
- Core rate slightly predicted to be unchanged
- PCE trending lower for five months
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) a division of the Commerce Department will release the May calculation of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday June 28th at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 GMT.
Forecast
The overall PCE price increase is expected to fall to 0.1% in May from 0.3% in April. Annual inflation is predicted to be stable at 1.5%. The core PCE monthly rate is forecast to be unchanged at 0.2% as is the yearly rate at 1.6%.
The Fed and inflation targeting
The FOMC’s official shift to an easing bias at the June 19th meeting came after the decline of its preferred inflation gauge the core PCE price index from 2% last December to 1.5% in March and 1.6% in April.
Reuters
The six non-consecutive months in 2018 from March through December when the index had registered 2% were the first time prices had been at the Fed target in six years. In late 2011 and early 2012 inflation also reached its goal with 2.1% from December through March and 2% in April.
Those scattered 11 months over the decade since the financial crash and recession, 120 odd months, are the only inflation achievement of the Fed’s prolonged experiment with quantitative easing and the quadrupling of its balance sheet.
Reuters
The Fed and former Chairman Bernanke would point to the threat of deflation in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis as reason enough for the exceptional policies.
Over the years the Fed has seemed curiously blasé about the almost perennially underperformance of inflation.
Chairman Powell’s response to a question about low inflation after the May 1st FOMC meeting could stand for any number of Fed comments about inflation over the past ten years. “The weak inflation performance in the 1st quarter was not expected...some of it appears to be transitory or idiosyncratic.”
As could the phrase from the June 19th FOMC statement “… [The Fed] will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.”
PCE, growth and Fed policy
The Fed’s current policy bias has not been driven by a response to declining inflation. The logic and concern exhibited by governors and the Chairman over the past six months is due to a modest deterioration in the US macro-environment and to large concerns about where the world economy might be headed if the US-China trade dispute and Brexit are not settled on amicable terms.
The recent slowdown in the global economy could become substantially worse, with businesses and consumers holding back on spending and further retarding weak growth in Europe and China which would in turn impact the entire world including the United States.
Interest rates in the United States began to fall in November, two months before the Fed’s last rate hike to 2.5%. Global rates have accompanied US rates lower. The judgment of the credit markets has been consistent that the expansion would not tolerate higher interest costs or maybe, and more cynically, that the Fed would quail at the first sign of trouble.
With almost all of the central banks of the industrialized nations cutting rates or thinking publically about doing so, the Fed’s inflation target is an additional excuse to do what the governors want to do.
If PCE is weaker than predicted, the Fed will quote it as partial justification. If it stronger than expected, even at 2%, perhaps someone will note that this too is transitory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2700 post-UK political hustings
With the UK Prime Minister (PM) frontrunner Boris Johnson’s surprising comments on chances of the no-deal Brexit at the political hustings, followed by cross-party MPs’ plan to move forward to direct the Brexit.
USD/JPY eyes the 21-D EMA, supported on higher U.S. yields
USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.73, stuck in a tight range this Tokyo open between 107.66 and 107.79, albeit en-route for the 21-day exponential average. Overnight, the yen was weakest in the G10.
US PCE Price Index Preview: It’s not deflation you know
The overall PCE price increase is expected to fall to 0.1% in May from 0.3% in April. Annual inflation is predicted to be stable at 1.5%. The core PCE monthly rate is forecast to be unchanged at 0.2% as is the yearly rate at 1.6%.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.