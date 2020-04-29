- Initial unemployment claims expected to be 3.5 million.
- Filings would be 50% lower than the March 27 peak.
- Total of 30 million people have been furloughed in six weeks.
- Most layoffs were expected to be temporary at the time.
The number of American filing for unemployment benefits is expected to decline for the fourth week in a row but the improvement is relative, as the number will still be more than five times greater than any period prior to last month.
Initial jobless claims are projected to be 3.5 million in the week of April 24 bringing the total from March 20 to 29.953 million.
Reuters
Continuing claims for the six month benefits period is also to forecast to rise by the same amount to 19.476 million.
Reuters
Claims will have dropped 50% in a month from their peak in the second week of the massive layoffs caused by business closures mandated by government efforts to half the Corona virus pandemic. These unemployment claims, including this week, represent 18.2% of the American labor force of 164.6 million people.
During the financial crisis of a decade ago the largest one week filing was 665,000 on March 28, 2009. The highest total for continuing claims was 6.635 million on May 30, 2009.
Labor market prognosis
The most pressing question for the labor market and the overall economy is how many of these workers will return to their jobs as states begin to lift restrictions on businesses.
In statistics from several states that require employers to state whether the layoff is considered temporary or permanent the vast majority were thought to be temporary when they occurred. California firms with at least 75 workers said just 7% were considered permanent and of the 23,400 layoffs in Colorado and Washington at the time of the report 75% were considered temporary.
The expectation of most employers and workers that unemployment would be short-lived was based on hope rather than knowledge. In this unique situation the ability of the millions of small businesses that employed most of the furloughed works to reopen their enterprises is unknown.
Most owners will strive to rebuild but for restaurants, bars and other social venues, customers may return too slowly to rescue these cash-flow dependent businesses.
US GDP
While everyone who has been laid-off can qualify for federal insurance and many will have additional state benefits, the shock to demand of the layoffs and social restrictions will drive the US economy into contraction in the first quarter.
Growth was estimated at a 2.7% annualized pace in first quarter in January and February by the Atlanta Federal Reserve GDPNow model. The current projection for the April 29 release of the advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis is -4% in the Reuters survey with a range of 1% to -15%.
With more than two dozen states planning to at least partially lift business and social restrictions in the next week businesses will soon know if there are enough customers to keep them in from going under.
If these experiments are successful public pressure in the remaining locked-down states will likely force their opening as well.
How many businesses will have survived their near death experience and be able to bring back their employees is unknown. There are no economic models for such an event.
Conclusion: Markets and the dollar
Though the impact of the economic shutdown in the first quarter is limited to March the information will inform how markets will assess the fully involved second quarter.
The greater the decline in January, February and March the more negative will become the outlook for April, May and June. Equities and bonds will respond in a straight forward fashion with higher prices, and for bonds lower yields if the number is no worse than expected and the safety premium will continue to leach from the dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes seven-week highs above 0.6500 on upbeat Aussie CPI
AUD/USD cheers upbeat Australian Q1 CPI data and refreshes seven-week highs near 0.6525. Broad-based US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism underpins the spot. All eyes remain on the US GDP and FOMC decision.
USD/JPY hits a new six-week low near 106.50, focus on FOMC
USD/JPY registers five-day losing streak and renews six-week low near mid-106s. Hopes of economic restart confront a likely US-China tussle. Recently downbeat US data favor cautious sentiment ahead of the key US GDP, FOMC.
Gold rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens
Gold picks up a bid as the dollar loses ground against majors. The US stock futures rise, weakening the haven demand for the greenback. The recent stock market rally lacks substance, according to Goldman Sachs.
WTI: Teases inverse Head-and-Shoulders above $13.00
WTI nears the confirmation of a bullish technical pattern. In doing so, the black gold teases the neckline of an inverse Head-and-Shoulders bullish technical formation that gets confirmed on the successful break above $13.65.
US Fed Interest Rate Decision April 28-29 Preview: It’s all about Projection
After the extraordinary economic and policy events of the last two months the Fed will likely use its scheduled April meeting to assess the current and future states of the US economy and to project a message of vigilance.