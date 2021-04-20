- Jobless claims forecast to rise to 617,000 from 576,000.
- Continuing Claims expected to drop to 3.667 million from 3.731 million.
- American economy created 1.617 million jobs in the first quarter.
- The economic changes wrought and intensified by the pandemic continue to plague labor markets.
- Markets have stopped looking to claims for economic direction.
Help-wanted signs are everywhere in the US. The pandemic grip on the labor market is loosening fast as companies prepare for growth that the Fed expects to be 6.5% this year.
Yet even as GDP expansion accelerates to what could be the best year in a generation, layoffs continue at rates reminiscent of the financial crisis.
Initial Jobless are forecast to rise to 617,000 in the April 16 week. The previous 574,000 was the lowest of the pandemic era. Continuing Claims are expected to fall to 3.667 million in the week of April 9 from 3.731 million and 3.727 million prior, both the smallest totals since March 20 2020.
Nonfarm Payrolls
Job creation had an excellent first quarter. Hiring almost quadrupled from January’s 233,000 to 916,000 in March and was two-and-a-half times the 638,000 in the lockdown marred third quarter. American firms have rehired 62% of the 22.362 million workers fired in the March and April panic last year, leaving 8.4 million still unemployed.
At the first quarter rate of hiring it would take until the first week of September to completely reconstitute the US labor market.
FXStreet
Initial Claims
The long-term economic damage of the lockdown approach to the pandemic is evident in the claims figures. More than a year after the initial closures businesses continue to fail and eliminate jobs at rates comparable to the year following the financial crash of 2008.
Claims peaked on February 21, 2009 at 667,000. A year later claims were 469,000, nearly back to the level of the three months before the fourth quarter 2008 collapse.
On March 13, 2020 the last statistic before the lockdown impact, the four week moving average was 232,500. It was 683,000 in the April 9, 2021 week.
Initial Jobless Claims
Market response
Markets have stopped watching the Initial Jobless Claims figures for economic direction. Layoffs are retrograde. They are the fallout of last year’s preventative economic measures. They have little to say about growth and hiring in the next three quarters.
Conclusion
The pandemic did more than shut the economy for several months and in some industries for much longer. It intensified economic changes already underway but below the general radar.
Working from home is no longer a part-time indulgence for many workers and companies but a new paradigm.
The ramifications of some of those changes, on urban economies and real estate and tax values for example, will take years to reach full impact.
Others, in the retail and travel businesses for instance, are already permanent and evident in the failures of old business models.
That destruction will keep layoffs high even as different businesses charge into the new economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.2050 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, losing some of its gains as the dollar shrugs off the fresh drop in yields and rises. European regulators said the benefits of J&J's vaccine outweigh the risks.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.