- Federal Reserve inflation averaging puts prices on the back burner.
- Annual core CPI forecast to be unchanged in August.
- Retail sales have rebounded from their pandemic collapse but price pressure remains weak.
The Federal Reserve’s new averaging approach to consumer prices has placed inflation dead last in its list of policy concerns. By promising to let prices rise above the 2% target long enough to produce an acceptable average the Fed governors hope to prevent speculative higher interest rates should inflation unexpectedly return.
Fed policy remains fixed, as it has been for the decade since the financial crisis and reinforced by the pandemic, on economic growth and the labor market. At no point since 2008 has rising inflation threatened to evoke a policy response from the FOMC. That record is most unlikely to change.
CPI
Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.3% in August, half the July increase. The annual gain is forecast to be 1.2%, up from 1.1% in July. Core prices are projected to be up 0.2% on the month in August from 0.6% in July and to be unchanged at 1.6% on the year.
Core CPI, annual
The pandemic collapse in demand and its impact on consumer prices is well documented. Overall monthly CPI fell 0.4% in March, 0.8% in April and 0.1% in May. The 0.6% gain in June and July and the expected 0.3% increase in August represents a return to standard price levels rather than an increase in underlying inflation.
Annual inflation has the same trajectory. From 2.3% in February to 1.5% in March, 0.3%in April and 0.1% in May, then 0.6% in June and 1.1% in July and 1.2% in August.
Core monthly inflation fell from 0.2% in February to -0.4% in April and then 0.2%in June and 0.6% in July. The 0.2% forecast for August is a return to normality. Annual core CPI had less variation: 2.4% in February, a low of 1.2% in May and then 1.6% in July where it is expected to remain in August.
Consumer prices have reversed the temporary pandemic plunge in prices and assumed an essentially normal prospect.
Retail sales and GDP
Retail sales have more than replaced their lockdown plummet. Overall sales have jumped 27.8% from May to July more than overcoming the 22.9% fall in the prior two months. Control group sales which enter in the government’s GDP calculation are up 17.5% after falling 12.4% in April.
Retail sales control group
That is the largest reason for the resurgence in US GDP currently estimated at 30.8% annualized in the third quarter by the Atlanta Fed after its 31.7% drop in the Covid marred second quarter.
Conclusion and the dollar
The artificial decline and rebound in prices around the pandemic has played out. The Fed’s notice on inflation, whether CPI or its preferred PCE measure, removes inflation from the near and medium term policy mix. Employment and wages would have to be securely at their levels before the spring collapse before the Fed governors would return inflation to the active consideration. Even then, only if it’s average had met the 2% target.
Traders will note that inflation is not, for the foreseeable future, a market event.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Depressed below 0.7300 as risk off extends
AUD/USD keeps losses from one-week high of 0.7340, signals second week of losses. Brexit pessimism, virus woes and Sino-American tussle offer background music to the bears. US CPI becomes the key data to watch, risk factors stay on the driver’s seat.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
WTI consolidates Thursday’s losses above $37.00, ignores EIA inventories
WTI marks another pullback from $37.20, seesaws near three-month low. Saudi Aramco raises domestic fuel prices to compensate for overseas discount. EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change grew 2.032M for the week ended on September 04.
ECB: Confident but ready to calibrate
The ECB sprang no surprises in its first monetary policy meeting since the summer break, leaving its emergence bond buying program as well as its record low interest rates unchanged, in line with broader market expectations.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.