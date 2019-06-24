- Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence
- Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment
- Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends
The Conference Board, a private business organization, will release its Consumer Confidence Index for June on Tuesday June 25th at 10:00 am EDT, 14:00 GMT.
Forecast
The Consumer Confidence Index is predicted to fall to 131.2 in June from 134.1 in May. The Present Situation Index in May was 175.2 up from 169.0 in April. The Expectations Index rose to 106.6 in May from 102.7 the prior month.
Reuters
US labor economy
The job market and compensation remain the most important factors supporting overall satisfaction with the US economy reflected in the consumer confidence levels.
Payroll creation has cooled in the last four months. February’s 56,000 brought the first quarter average down to 174,000 from 233,000 in the final three months of 2018 and 245,000 in January. April and May, 224,000 and 75,000, averaged just 150,000. June is expected to be 165,000.
Reuters
It is uncertain whether these two months are part of the normal variation in payrolls or are the beginning of a slackening in the production of new employment. There have been three other months below 100,000 in the past three and a half years. June’s payrolls will help establish the answer.
Either way two weak months out of four are too recent to have had an impact on consumer sentiment. Other labor indicators remain strong. Initial jobless claims are near a five decade low. Annual wage growth averaged 3.30% in the fourth quarter, 3.27% in the first quarter and 3.15% in April and May. All are at or near decade highs.
Reuters
Unemployment has been at a 50 year low of 3.6% for two months and at or below 4% for 15 months. It is expected to sustain in June. If it does it will be the longest period for minimum unemployment since 1968 and 1969.
Business, GDP and inflation
Business hiring optimism in manufacturing and services regained some of its verve in May after falling for more than six months from last year’s exceptionally buoyant levels.
The service sector employment index jumped to 58.1 in May from 53.7 in April with a 3-month moving average of 55.9, it returns to some of the best levels of the past two years. The manufacturing employment index rose more modestly to 53.7 last month from 52.4, and its 3-month average of 54.57 remains at the lower range of the past two years.
Reuters
Reuters
It may be that the lower than expected job numbers in the first four months and the diminution of manufacturing hiring were a product of declining optimism, itself a likely victim of the trade dispute with China. The manufacturing sector is expected to add just 2,000 workers in June and has largely stopped hiring with the 3-month moving average falling from 25,000 last November and December to 2,000 in May.
Reuters
Again the June payroll numbers will indicate if business executives have returned to last year’s outlook or shifted to a more moderate inclination.
The economic expansion also seems to have slowed in the second quarter from the 3.1% rate in January, February and March. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model is tracking at 2.0% with an update due on Wednesday June 26th after US durable goods orders.
Inflation may be of concern to the Federal Reserve but for the consumer slowly rising prices are a benefit. With the PCE Index at 1.5% annually in May and the core index at 1.6% there is little in them that might discourage the consumer.
Reuters
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
The other major consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan confirms the resilient aspect of US households. At 100 in June it has the fourth highest post-recession score. It has recovered from the shutdown induced plunge to 91.2 in January and compares favorably with the best results of the past two decades.
Reuters
Consumer Confidence
The US economy has performed exceptionally well over the past two years bringing prosperity to groups and communities largely left out of the post-recession recovery.
It is not a mystery that confidence levels have been at their best sustained marks in twenty years and those of the Conference Board have been among the strongest in the 52 year history of the survey.
With the job market continuing to produce new jobs, even if the rate may have slipped somewhat this year, with wages near their best levels in a decade, inflation quiescent, interest rates low and a roaring equity market there is little on the consumers’ horizon to dampen optimism.
The China trade dispute, the global economic slowdown, Brexit or some unknown problem may yet impinge on the American consumers’ happy summer but for the time being, sunshine is in plentiful supply.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.
Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region
Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-year tops, around the $1410-11 region.