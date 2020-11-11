- UK economic growth is foreseen at 19.8% in the three months to September.
- The lack of progress in Brexit talks and a second lockdown likely to undermine the pound.
- GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish according to technical readings and could approach 1.3400.
The United Kingdom will report the preliminary estimate of its Q3 Gross Domestic Product this Thursday, and the figure is expected to indicate a nice comeback in the three months to September. After falling by 15.8% in Q2, the GDP is expected to print 19.8%.
Brexit and Coronavirus
Indeed, the release could trigger some action around GBP crosses, but it’s unlikely that it could provide sustainable support to sterling, even if the number beats expectations. There are two main reasons why the numbers may fail to impress. The first one is that the news is old news. The GDP is measuring numbers from before the latest lockdown, which means that an economic setback in Q4 will likely revert any possible recovery from the third quarter.
The other reason is Brexit talks. Once again, and with a few weeks ahead to the definitive dead-line, negotiations continue and will extend beyond mid-November. Representatives from the EU and the UK said they could reach a deal, although the key issues still undefined are the same they have been discussing since the year started.
GBP/USD technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3230, pulling back from the 1.3300 area amid Brexit jitters. According to the daily chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish, as technical indicators hold above their midlines, although lacking directional strength. The pair develops above all of its moving averages in the same chart, which offer modest bullish slopes.
The pair could get a boost from upbeat readings and approach the 1.3360 resistance area. On the other hand, a discouraging outcome may see it plummeting towards the 1.3100 level, as negative news will tend to have a larger impact on the pound until a Brexit-deal gets done.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.1750 amid ECB dovishness, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. ECB President Lagarde echoed these comments. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases are weighing.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Ireland's Coveney said talks could fall apart. Covid headlines are also in play.
XAU/USD remains depressed near $1975 level, lacks follow-through
Gold struggled to preserve intraday gains and turned negative during the European session. The risk-on mood, a modest USD uptick exerted some downward pressure on the commodity. COVID-19 jitters, reviving hopes for US fiscal stimulus helped limit the downside for the metal.
Are currency markets shifting to comparative economics?
Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture.
WTI pushes higher and reaches 2-month peaks around $43.00
WTI extends the upside to the $43.00 level on Wednesday. Optimism following Biden’s win and COVID-19 vaccine support prices. EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes in on Thursday.