USDINR: 77.58 ▲ 0.01%.
GBPUSD: 1.2419 ▼ 0.57%.
EURUSD: 1.0523 ▼ 0.23%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.355 ▼ 0.15%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.999 ▲ 0.97%.
Sensex: 54,208.53 ▼ 0.20%.
Nifty: 16,240.30 ▼ 0.12%.
Key highlights
British inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, pressuring FM to offer more help for households and the BoE to keep raising interest rates despite the risk of recession. CPI hit 9% in April, surpassing the peaks of the early 1990s recession that many Britons remember for sky-high interest rates and widespread mortgage defaults.
The ECB will likely start raising interest rates shortly after ending its bond-buying programme early in the third quarter, with the potential for further hikes in coming quarters, policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.
S&P Global Ratings cut India's growth projection for the current fiscal to 7.3% from 7.8% earlier on rising inflation and the longer-than-expected Russia-Ukraine conflict. In its Global Macro Update to Growth Forecasts, S&P said inflation remaining higher for a long is a worry, which requires central banks to raise rates more than what is currently priced in, risking a harder landing, including a larger hit to output and employment.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair opened flat at 77.55 levels. The pair traded in the range of 77.47-77.60. and closed the trading session at 77.58. The USDINR pair settled slightly higher tracking firmness in the dollar index on expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The strong dollar and elevated crude prices also supported dollar demand today. However, major gains in the pair were capped as the RBI is believed to have protected the 77.50 levels. The markets seem convinced that the US central bank would need to take more drastic action to bring inflation under control. The bets were reinforced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at a Wall Street Journal event yesterday.
Global currency updates
The euro traded lower against the US dollar tracking the strong dollar following Fed Chair Powell's hawkish comments. Eurozone’s Inflation rose 7.4% in April, on an annualized basis, according to Eurostat’s final reading of the Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices report for the month. The reading disappointed expectations of 7.5% while against the 7.5% previous. The inflation data led to a slight weakening of the euro. The GBPUSD pair was marginally lower after inflation data released from the UK showed that the headline CPI soared to a 40-year high level of 9% in April. Apart from this, the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol exerted additional downward pressure on the British pound.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher as market participants weighed inflation concerns and the prospects of even tighter monetary policy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose, topping a high of 3% earlier in the day. The domestic bond market traded sideways today as the overall changes recorded in the yields of the sovereign security curve remained within 5 basis points. The 10-year G-sec benchmark closed the day at 7.355%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 gave up initial gains in a volatile session, amid mixed moves in other Asian markets as investors weighed optimism on easing restrictions in China with aggressive rate hikes. Losses in realty, IT, and selective financial stocks offset gains in consumer durable and pharma shares. Broader markets mirrored the moves in headline indices, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices closing the day with a cut. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings for cues.
Evening sunshine
Focus to be on the US Building Permits data.
European stocks were mixed as global markets struggled to gain momentum. U.S. equity futures dropped, signaling Wall Street’s nascent recovery may falter as market participants assess hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The focus will be on the US Building Permits data expected to be released later today.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.