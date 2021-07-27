Tesla (TSLA) tops expectations with Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL) next [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment & headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- Look at EURUSD and GBPUSD (00:47).
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures review (5:30).
- China tech firms continue to fall on regulatory concerns (7:11).
- Tesla higher 1% in aftermarket trade following earnings (8:11).
- What to expect from Apple, Microsoft & Alphabet earnings (9:08).
- Update on Bitcoin following yesterday's spike higher (13:00).
- Main calendar events for the day ahead (14:20).
