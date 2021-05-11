Today's squared financial market commentary
Yesterday, the tech-dominated Nasdaq dropped 2.5%, its worst day since mid-March after a downbeat session on Wall Street, prompted by worries about rising consumer price pressure in the US economy. Commodity prices keep rising, and it seems that investors are now worrying about sharply higher inflation again, which explains the US Dollar weakness across the board as "safe sectors" like utilities, consumer staples, and real estate rising.
In China, a higher-than-expected increase of 6.8% in the annual PPI caused stocks in Asia to tumble. Although, the US dollar is off the lows ahead of US JOLTs figures.
The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is projected to show an increase in business confidence as the vaccination rate in Europe picks up. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced additional loosening of measures yesterday, we therefore expect GBP/USD rally to continue with net leg up to 1.42.
On the virus front, the US FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 15. Reaching children would help achieve herd immunity.
Finally, an update for Gold traders. The 200-Day Moving Average may trigger profit booking on XAUUSD ahead of US CPI due tomorrow, however extra gains remain on the table with the key pivotal $1860 level as short-to-medium term target.
Our forecasts for the day
EUR/USD
Market sentiment is still improving supported by the rapid vaccine rollout in the Eurozone, with ZEW economic sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone, due later this morning, to confirm our view. Technically, the EURUSD is still on an uptrend supported by the 50-period MA on the hourly chart as the rally is expected to have another leg up to retest our resistance at 1.2170.
GBP/USD
Cable hit a resistance at 1.4150 then flipped on profit booking as the RSI signaled near overbought conditions. Earlier this morning, UK retail sales showed a 39.6% jump in April, however so far, the strong figure has not impacted the Pound. BoE Governor Bailey is set to speak about the UK’s economic outlook later in the day, which may provide GBP with another boost higher. A sustained move above 1.4150 to target the next resistance level at 1.42.
USD/JPY
The Japanese Yen attempted another rally higher nearing the ¥109 resistance where sellers are expected to reappear as the US Dollar weakness continues in the near to medium term from a technical perspective.
FTSE 100
FTSE weakness continues following a downbeat session on Wall Street overnight, prompted by worries about rising consumer price pressure in the US and inflation concerns reappearing. A break below support at 7030 will trigger an acceleration to the downside with the 200-period MA around 6935 as next support level.
DOW JONES
It seems that investors are now worrying about rising prices and sharply higher inflation again with commodity prices rising non-stop, ahead of US CPI numbers that are due out tomorrow. A strong number tomorrow will prompt renewed selloff, however on the hourly chart, the Dow Jones index remains supported by the 200-period moving average.
DAX 30
The Dax-30 ended yesterday’s session on a bearish reversal bar, as rising commodity prices spurred inflation fears, dragging US tech stocks, and their European peers, into the red. Risk-off sentiment feeling strong in early trade today, with Asia in the red while China’s Index dropped around 30% from 2021 highs. ZEW survey to be released out of Germany, with 15090 as next support target.
GOLD
4th consecutive close in the green for Gold, though failing to breach the 200 period SMA on the daily chart, trading in a range between $1830/$1840 support / resistance levels, with all eyes today on JOLTS Job Openings data along with Fed William’s speech. A higher-than-expected figure will spark risk aversion and fresh bullish momentum on gold, especially after a very weak NFP print last week.
US OIL
A quiet trading session for WTI Crude, as investors continue to monitor the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline which is expected to return to normal operations by the end of the week. Focus shifts today towards API weekly inventory data, along with OPEC’s monthly oil report, with technical indicators favoring further downside, to be confirmed on an hourly close below $64.40 with $63.85 and $63.35 as next support targets in extension.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
