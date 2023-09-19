Rising oil prices and yields exert downward pressure on stocks ahead of FOMC, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks slip for a second straight day
“The rising oil price, which has so far risen by more than 16% in less than a month, creates concerns that rates might have to remain higher for longer. US bond yields have shot up to levels last seen in September 2007 while the US dollar slips for a fourth straight session and stocks for a second day."
FOMC to hold rates steady but outlook is key
“All eyes are on Wednesday's Fed rate decision with the central bank expected to keep rates steady. Comments regarding its future policy path will be closely monitored, though. Another rate hike later this year isn't off the table given the higher oil price is likely to increase inflationary pressures."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
