Yesterday's whipsaw price actions is just a reminder of the extreme volatility we find ourselves in.
There's no doubt traders and investors are extremely anxious in trying to pick the bottom.
Economic health
Inflation is still running crazy hot, especially some of the stickier things like food inflation, which is running at levels we haven't seen since the late 1970's. It also feels like energy prices are trying to creep back higher, and I haven't really seen any sizable drop in rents.
At the same time, wage growth remains strong, and we aren't really seeing any massive layoffs or sizable reductions in the labor force. Meaning, the bulls might have just false started again.
Some bulls are again spinning the higher CPI read as "peak" inflation but a growing number seem to believe the Fed is going to reverse course sooner than expected over other economic concerns.
Fallout in the US job market would likely be the first area to raise alarms for the Fed. But with unemployment only at 3.5%, many economists believe there is room for the Fed to lift rates and keep them there for much longer than Wall Street is anticipating.
Others believe that issues brewing in other financial markets or institutions are likely to convince the Fed to make smaller rate hikes or even pause them. That is coupled with the fear that a financial mishap ends up sparking a wider financial crisis that has a domino effect across global markets.
In case you are wondering, the markets are forecasting about a 95% chance that the Fed hikes rates another +75 basis-point at its upcoming November 2nd FOMC meeting. And about a 70% chance that they hike another 75 basis-points at the December 14th FOMC meeting.
Data to watch
Several key economic reports are out today, including Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Business Inventories, and Consumer Sentiment. Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment are going to be of particular interest as positive trends there are not indicators of a cooling economy.
Today's real headline driver is going to be big bank earnings with Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo all reporting results before markets open this morning.
Turning to next week, data is pretty light with Empire State Manufacturing on Monday; the NAHB Housing Market Index on Tuesday; and Housing Starts and Building Permits on Wednesday. By contrast, Q3 earnings significantly pick up the pace next week with Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, and Charles Schwab on Monday; Albertsons, Hasbro, Interactive Brokers, JB Hunt, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Netflix, and United Airlines on Tuesday; Abbott Laboratories, Alcoa, ASML Holdings, Baker Hughes, IBM, Kinder Morgan, Las Vegas Sands, Nasdaq, NextEra Energy, PPG, Procter & Gamble, Prologis, and The Travelers Companies on Wednesday; Alaska Air, American Airlines, AT&T, Barclays, Blackstone, CSX, Danaher, Dow, Ericsson, FreeportMcMoRan, Nokia, Nucor, Philip Morris, Robert Half, Snap, SnapOn, Tractor Supply, Union Pacific, and Whirlpool on Thursday; and American Express, Goldman Sachs, HCA Healthcare, Schlumberger, and Verizon on Friday.
No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed within this site, support and content. Our forecasts and other content on this website should be used as learning aids. If you decide to invest real money, all trading decisions are your own. The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial. You should therefore carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Futures trading is speculative and involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps to 1.1200 on UK political headlines
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on the latest political headlines and dropped to the 1.1200 area during the European trading hours on Friday. Several news outlets are reporting that Finance Minister Kwarteng has been sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
EUR/USD stays below 0.9750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but struggled to reclaim 0.9750 during the European trading hours. Ahead of the Retail Sales and consumer confidence data from the US, the broad-based dollar strength limit's the pair's rebound.
Gold remains vulnerable near two-week low amid resurgent USD demand
Gold turns lower for the second straight day amid the emergence of fresh USD buying. Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes help the USD to stall the post-US CPI decline. The anti-risk flow could lend support to the XAU/USD ahead of the US economic data.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72. Action in the premarket after the CPI report was looking ugly, but a massive short squeeze completely turned the entire equity market around.