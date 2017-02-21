Spot GOLD met target at $1255; eyes 200SMA at $1261

GOLD

Spot Gold hit its next target at $1255 (Fibo 61.8% of $1337/$1122 downleg) on extension of yesterday's bullish acceleration from $1235 (rising 10SMA).

Further upside is favored as the yellow metal is currently riding on wave C of five-wave cycle from $1216 (15 Feb low) that eyes $1263 (FE 138.2%) initially and could stretch towards $1269/73 (FE 161.8%/174.6% respectively).

Strong barrier lies on the way (200 SMA at $1261), with break here needed to signal further bullish acceleration.

Former target at $1248 and tops at $1244 now act as supports, guarding rising 10SMA (currently at $1239) which is expected to contain extended corrective dips.

Res: 1255; 1261; 1263; 1269

Sup: 1248; 1244; 1239; 1235

