Spot GOLD met target at $1255; eyes 200SMA at $1261
GOLD
Spot Gold hit its next target at $1255 (Fibo 61.8% of $1337/$1122 downleg) on extension of yesterday's bullish acceleration from $1235 (rising 10SMA).
Further upside is favored as the yellow metal is currently riding on wave C of five-wave cycle from $1216 (15 Feb low) that eyes $1263 (FE 138.2%) initially and could stretch towards $1269/73 (FE 161.8%/174.6% respectively).
Strong barrier lies on the way (200 SMA at $1261), with break here needed to signal further bullish acceleration.
Former target at $1248 and tops at $1244 now act as supports, guarding rising 10SMA (currently at $1239) which is expected to contain extended corrective dips.
Res: 1255; 1261; 1263; 1269
Sup: 1248; 1244; 1239; 1235
Interested in Gold technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1254.33
- R2 1246.59
- R1 1240.89
- PP 1233.15
-
- S1 1227.45
- S2 1219.71
- S3 1214.01
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.