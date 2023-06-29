SP500 keeps moving higher but its showing five waves up unfolding from 4160 area so can be final leg of a higher degree structure, meaning we should be aware of a potential limited upside. However, the rise has been strong since the start of June so current pullback is normal and ideally it's wave 4 now testing a key support around 4380 from where traders can be aware of another leg higher while price is above 4280.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from daily lows, closes in on 1.0900
EUR/USD staged a rebound toward 1.0900 from the daily low it set at 1.0860. The US Dollar, which benefited from upbeat growth data earlier in the session, lost its traction following disappointing Pending Home Sales reading, helping the pair edge higher.
USD/JPY jumps toward 145.00 after US data
The USD/JPY pair is moving towards 145.00, trading at its highest level since mid-November. The US Dollar was boosted by positive data, while Treasury bonds experienced a sell-off.
Gold returns above $1,900 following selloff
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and touched its weakest level since March below $1,900 amid surging US Treasury bond yields. With the positive opening in Wall Street making it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength, however, XAU/USD returned above $1,900.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open
Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.