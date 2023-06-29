SP500 keeps moving higher but its showing five waves up unfolding from 4160 area so can be final leg of a higher degree structure, meaning we should be aware of a potential limited upside. However, the rise has been strong since the start of June so current pullback is normal and ideally it's wave 4 now testing a key support around 4380 from where traders can be aware of another leg higher while price is above 4280.

By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.