- The US stock market falls in the pre-opening, possible reaction of fear to the size of the aid package approved by Congress.
- Yesterday the 23% level of the Fibonacci retracement system was conquered, level drilled down now.
- Record-breaking market rise scored yesterday, daily gains not seen for almost a century.
A few hours before the opening of Wall Street, the S&P500 is losing the levels it gained yesterday. This market is highly emotional, as demonstrated by the intraday volatility.
Yesterday's strong bullish rebound reached the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from historical highs for the S&P500. In the hours leading up to the opening, and despite the $2 trillion plan approved by Congress, the markets are losing levels and falling back with some intensity.
The MACD and DMS indicators in the daily range show that there is no bullish setup for the moment, but rather that yesterday was important but not sufficient.
On the 1-hour chart, the short and mid-term moving averages are losing their downward profile, while the SMA200 remains in a downward direction.
This setup leads us to expect, in the short-term scenario, an attempt to build a technical floor. This should be a fragile floor though, as long as the higher time frames don't improve its aggressive bearish profiles.
The MACD on the hourly chart shows clear intentions of a downward direction, while the DMS shows the bears trying to regain the lead for today's session.
The current market situation makes it advisable for traders to be cautious in any time frame. Excessive leverage or positions without reliable stop levels can lead to significant losses in either direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region
The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz
After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme.
WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA
Prices of the WTI are fading the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and trade closer to the $23.00 mark per barrel.