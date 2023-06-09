Welcome back to The Trading Floor and this week I'm joined by Stephen to talk about some of the main headlines in global markets.
In this episode, we focus on two topics:
The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf. We will discuss the background, the merger, and perhaps a villain or two!
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz delivered a "Saudi lollipop" this week. What exactly does that mean? Why is Saudi Arabia cutting production? And will the Saudi plan succeed?
Have a great weekend!
