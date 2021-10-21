10/20 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 4 handle gap up and continued 17 handles higher into a 10:35 AM high of the day, about 23 minutes ahead of the Full Moon. From that high, the S&P pulled back 7 handles into an 11:05 AM low. From that low, the traded into a very narrow 5 handle range, culminating with a high at 1:00 PM. From that high, the S&P declined 12 handles into a 1:21 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into a 3:08 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into a 3:39 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 7 handles into the close.
10//20 – The DJIA and the S&P had a moderate up day and the Nasdaq closed lower with following closes:
The DJIA + 152.03; S&P 500 + 16.56; and the Nasdaq Composite - 7.41. The DJIA made a new all-time high at 35,669.69.
Looking ahead – Wednesday, the market made It’s high of the day about 35 minutes ahead of the exact 10:58 AM Full Moon.
At a minimum, there should be a short term correction. If it doesn’t get rolling on the downside by mid-day Thursday, the rally may resume into the weekend.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. A. 10/22 AC – Mercury Greatest Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 10/22 AC – Jupiter 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.
C. 10/22 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Fibonacci – 10/29.
Astro – 10/25, 10/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4510, 4420, Resistance – 4545.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4510, 4420, Resistance – 4545.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.