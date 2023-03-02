Wednesday price action was a little messy. We saw early US Dollar weakness that wasn’t exactly accompanied by strength in US equities. And then we saw stocks eventually sell off, which ultimately opened the door for some recovery in the Buck.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable near 1.0650 ahead of Lagarde, EU inflation
EUR/USD remains vulnerable while trading near 1.0650 in early Europe. The pair is undermined by soaring US Treasury bond yields, in the face of hot global inflation and hawkish Fed bets. ECB Lagarde's speech and Eurozone inflation data are awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2000 on Brexit anxiety, firmer yields
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2000 in the European morning. Challenges to the Brexit deal and risk-off flows are weighing on the pair. The US Dollar is tracking the US Treasury bond yields higher amid hawkish Fed expectations, ahead of US mid-tier data.
Gold price tests $1,830 support as yields underpin US Dollar rebound
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,830, eyeing the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session. The downside in the Gold price justifies the firmer US Dollar and risk-off mood accompanied by a surge in the US Treasury bond yields.
Is this DeFi coin foreshadowing future performance of Ethereum price?
ETH has shown a clear rangebound movement for the past two weeks. While it has been interesting to trade the altcoin king, it has not particularly showered traders with volatility as it moves in lockstep with Bitcoin.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Eyes on monthly HICP amid heightened hawkish ECB bets Premium
The optimism surrounding peak inflation seems to be fading, as persistent price pressures in the Euro area’s leading economies are likely to compel the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep up its rate increases this year.