There are few stunning seasonals as good as Platinum’s. The commodity is in hot demand at the start of the year as purchase managers make their purchases for industrial usage at the start of the year. This buying activity tends to give Platinum a nice lift around the start of the year.

Just look at how impressive the seasonals are for Platinum. They really do stand out.

Over the last 25 years, Platinum prices have risen 23 times out of 25 times for a 92% winning trade percentage. The maximum loss has only been -1.07% and the maximum profit has been +40.94%. Are these seasonals just too good to miss?

Major trade risks: The major risk here is that slowing global growth could harm Platinum demand and nullify the outlook. Also, remember that previous seasonal patterns are not guarantees of future ones.

Learn more about HYCM