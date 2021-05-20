Post-pandemic economic rebound, government infrastructure spending, and green energy plan have driven the rally in industrial and precious metals in 2021. As governments globally are looking to curb climate change, demand for platinum may surge. The metal is used in catalysts in diesel vehicle engines to reduce carbon emissions.
World Platinum Investment Council forecasts demand for the precious metal will increase around 254,000 ounces or 3% in 2021. This will result in deficit around 60,000 ounces. The market is already in deficit for two straight year previously. Spot price for platinum rose to above $1300 in February in response to supply deficit. Below we will look at the technical outlook for the precious metal.
Platinum (PA_F) daily Elliott Wave chart
Rally from March 16, 2020 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 16 low, wave ((1)) ended at 1035.5 and pullback in wave ((2)) ended at 821.3. The metal then extends higher in wave ((3)) towards 1348.2, and pullback in wave ((4)) ended at 1111. The metal still needs to break above wave ((3)) to avoid a double correction in wave ((4)). Near term, dips should find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing and while pullback stays above 1111, expect Platinum to extend higher in wave ((5)). Alternatively, in a more bullish count, the rally from 3.16.2020 can be a nest ((1))-((2))-(1)-(2). In a nest, then we could potentially extends higher impulsively in wave (3) of ((3)).
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend recovery beyond 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 level, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims continued to improve, down to 444K in the week ended May 14.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy