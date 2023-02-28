Crude's maligned meander lower still finds buyers on dips, likely a function of pre-China PMI/NPC positioning, but the grind higher gap lower trend could extend until US inventories drop. So we should expect volatility around US inventory data releases.
The market has underestimated Russian production, SPR-driven exports and various dark fleets that sess global inventories remain higher than expected.
Since China is the most persistent driver for the outlook, we could be nearing a short-term make-or-break moment for Oil prices. If China's PMI fails to inspire or during the NPC policymakers were to maintain the status quo, i.e. a marginal increase in fiscal stimuli, oil traders would likely remain cautious about China's recovery. As a result, Oil prices would likely continue to underperform and could be at the mercy of the USD outlook (Hawkish Fed.)
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
