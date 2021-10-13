After yesterday's intraday shake out, Crude oil looks corrective on the intraday basis, which means that it can retest the highs and 82-83 area, ideally as part of final leg of an ending diagonal pattern before it finds the resistance.
Crude oil is still at the highs in the 4-hour chart and five-wave cycle looks to be unfinished, so we may see more gains within wave 3 or alternatively wave 5, but wave "v" of 3 or 5 looks to be an ending diagonal pattern, so still watch out for a reversal down here in the 80-82 area, at least in three waves back to 73 support area. A bigger decline back to 70 area is needed to confirm the top.
Crude oil 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD wobbles above 1.1550 after upbeat US inflation
EUR/USD is shaking just above 1.1550 after US headline inflation exceeded estimates with 5.4% YoY while Core CPI met estimates with 4%. Earlier, the pair edged higher amid a better market mood. The FOMC Meeting Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 after mixed UK, US data
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. US headline inflation beat estimates but core prices hit 4% as expected. BOE hawkishness outweighs renewed Brexit concerns The Fed's meeting minutes are next
XAU/USD extends rebound beyond $1,770 on dollar selloff
Gold preserved its bullish momentum during the European trading hours and rose to fresh daily highs above $1,770 fueled by the broad-based dollar weakness and falling US Treasury bond yields.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Fed to reiterate taper message, sending the dollar up, stocks down
Conditions for taper are "all but met" – these words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have been reverberating in traders' minds. Perhaps the weak NFP figures could give the bank cold feet about reducing its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme.