Dollar Index has dipped below 104 while Euro heads towards 1.08. EURJPY and USDJPY have moved up well and can taregt 151 and 141 respectively. USDCNY looks bullish towards 7.15/20 while above 7.09/10 while Pound and Aussie have moved up and could continue to trade higher for a couple of sessions before facing a fall again by end of next week. USDRUB tested 82.80 yesterday and could attempt to test 83-84 soon with downside limited to 80. EURINR could hold above 88-88.50 for a few more sessions while USDINR can attempt to fall within 82.30-82.75/80.
The US Treasury yields have dipped slightly. They can oscillate and remain volatile in a sideways range ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting next week. The German yields have dipped but can rise back again and move up to test their key resistances. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen well within their sideways range after the RBI meeting yesterday. We expect the range to hold and the broader downtrend to remain intact. The RBI left their policy rates unchanged yesterday.
Dow Jones continues to move up as expected. DAX is stuck in a narrow range but bias is positive to see a rally on the upside. Nifty fell sharply but has scope to get support near 18600-18400 region. Nikkei rebounds as the near term support has held well. Shanghai may continue to be range bound for some time.
Crude prices continues to trade mixed. Gold sustains above the vital support at 1950 and has rebounds toward 1980. Silver has risen sharply towards the immediate resistance at 24.50 and looks likely to break above it. Copper remains bullish for a break above 3.80 and target further upside.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0750 as markets reassess Fed, ECB bets after a blow
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.0780-75 as it consolidates the biggest daily jump since March heading into Friday’s European session. The Euro pair portrays the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and positioning for the next week’s top-tier data/events.
GBP/USD grinds below 1.2600 within fortnight-old bullish channel
GBP/USD buyers take a breather at the highest level in one month, making rounds to 1.2550 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable bulls pause after posting the biggest daily gain since early March the previous day.
Gold bulls need acceptance from $1,970, $1,990 and Fed
Gold remains sidelined as bulls take a breather after rising the most in five weeks the previous day, staying on the way to posting the second consecutive weekly gain. The XAU/USD is yet to cross the short-term key hurdles.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13. According to the notice, the move is attributed to aggressive and intimidating tactics employed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Jobless claims may offer well-timed comfort for the Federal Reserve
Jobless claims spiked last week in what could be the start of another trend higher after stabilizing over the last few months. Claims had been expected to rise much earlier than this but for one reason or another, they've stayed remarkably steady. It's also worth noting that this is only one release so unless it's backed up by more of the same, we can't read much into it.