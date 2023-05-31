Good Morning!
Higher Australian CPI, drone attacks on Moscow and talks on the US debt ceiling all together has aided weaker currencies against the Dollar today. Dollar Index has risen back to 104+ levels while Euro is on the verge on breaking below 1.07. EURJPY and USDJPY are headed towards 149 and 138 respectively while Pound and Aussie are bearish too towards 1.2350/1.23 and 0.6450. USDRUB has plunged and could head towards 74/72 while USDCNY has broken above 7.08/09 and could be further bullish towards 7.15 which could put downward pressure on the Euro and Indian Rupee. EURINR has fallen and could head lower on a break below 88. USDINR can test 82.80/85.
The US Treasury yields have come further down sharply. The voting on the US debt ceiling deal that is likely to happen today is keeping the market nervous. The yields have room to fall further from here. The German yields have also declined sharply and can fall further. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI remains mixed. The chance of a corrective rise is still alive before they resume their downtrend.
Dow Jones needs a strong follow-through rise from here to ease the downside pressure. DAX remain subdued. Shanghai is holding well below the resistance at 3240 and might see a deeper fall in the coming sessions. Nikkei has dipped further and failure to bounce back from near term support could drag it further down. Nifty remains stable and range-bound within the overall uptrend.
Crude prices fell sharply ahead of the OPEC+ meeting over the uncertainty whether the organization will increase further production cuts or not. Gold has risen above 1970 and can move up further on the upside. Silver has declined as the resistance at 23.50 is holding well. Copper has fallen and may come down towards 3.60.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tumbles to breach 0.6500 as poor China's PMI offsets upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD is seeing intense selling pressure and breaches 0.6500 after the Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI sank further into contraction in May. Investors shrugged off hot Australian inflation data and strong Construction Work figures amid resurfacing China economic worries.
EUR/USD battles 1.0700 as China worries lift the US Dollar
EUR/USD is testing 1.0700, retreating from near the 1.0740 region in Wednesday's Asian trading. Dismal China's NBS Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety reinstate the US Dollar's safe-haven appeal. US/ German data, Fedspeak and House vote in focus.
Gold: Bear Cross confirmation to threaten 100 DMA support again Premium
Gold price is fading the previous rebound above the $1,950 mark, as the United States Dollar (USD) is seeing a fresh uptick amid a risk-on market profile. Attention now turns toward the House of Representatives vote on the US debt deal.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin price action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect, should buyers make a comeback, would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Debt ceiling deal keeps dollar locked in devaluation spiral
Fiscal hawks weren't optimistic when Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House. The California Republican's track record was dismal when it comes to spending restraint. Nearly 5 months into his term, it is now apparent McCarthy has no intention of holding the line against government expansion.