Last week, President Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.
Similar to the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan signed only a few weeks ago – Biden’s new package will involve pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into improving the nation’s aging roads, bridges, schools, railways, waterways, airports and cellular network.
One of the highlights was $174 billion investment into Electric Vehicles and billions more for renewable energy initiatives – with the goal to build a national network of 500,000 electrical vehicle charging stations by 2030.
Biden’s massive Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, ultimately means that the U.S is going to need more commodities.
Specifically industrial metals and lots of them including: Copper, Palladium, Platinum, Silver, Lithium, Nickel and rare earth metals for batteries and 5G technology.
However, supply is limited – which is yet another indication that we could be on verge of a new supercycle in commodities as demand outstrips supply this year.
Looking ahead to this week, the key events that traders will be watching closely for clues on the markets next big move include; the FOMC meeting minutes from March, U.S. Factory Orders, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Report and PPI data.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3800 ahead of UK PM Johnson's speech
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3800 amid lackluster Easter Monday trading. UK’s vaccine optimism battles the US dollar strength. The UK completed jabbing 10% population, as PM Johnson's next steps out of the lockdown awaited alongside the US services PMI data.
XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.