- Declines further into contraction expected in January services and composite indexes.
- Manufacturing PMI to decrease but remain above 50.
- Service PMI to reflect the pandemic stranglehold on EZ economy.
- Euro will be unmoved by changes in business confidence.
The lengthening wait for the vaccine to end the pandemic has drained the optimism from the European service sector while manufacturing seems keyed for its strongest performance in four years.
Purchasing Managers' Indexes from IHS Markit of London for January are expected to fall to 45 from 46.4 in services, and to 54.6 in manufacturing from 55.2. The composite Index is projected to slip to 47.9 from 49.1.
Manufacturing vs Services
Over the past six months the manufacturing index has averaged 53.5 its best performance since the second half of 2017. The July jump to 51.8 after the pandemic low of 33.4 three months earlier was the first reading above the 50 demarcation between expansion and contraction since January 2019.
Attitudes in the service sector however, have lost all of their their summer gains from 12 in April to 54.7 in July. If the 45 forecast for January is accurate the index will have spent six consecutive months in negative territory. The 48 average from July to November is the lowest for the much larger sector since 2012.
The Composite Index, as might be expected mediates between the two, averaging 50.3 from July
Revived lockdowns in many European countries, as in most places, have had their largest impact on the already devastated restaurant, travel and hospitality industries and the overall service sector.
Consumer Confidence and Retail Sales
European Consumer Confidence has stalled for the past four months averaging -15.6 from October after reaching a recovery high of -13.9 in September.
Retail Sales in November reflected the increasing consumer discomfort. Sales dropped 2.9%, far worse than the 0.8% forecast and October's 4.2% gain.
Retail Sales
Conclusion and the euro
The pandemic split between lockdown conscious consumers and the closely tied service sector and the forward looking manufacturing establishment will continue until the pandemic is visibly in retreat.
Risk for both sectors is on the downside but it is more acute for services. Whether better or worse, the PMI's will have little impact on the euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD jumps above 0.7200 on strong New Zealand Q4 CPI
NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.7220 as strong New Zealand (NZ) Consumer Price Index (CPI) propels the kiwi pair during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the quote not only reversed the previous pullback but also prints a four-day winning streak.
GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather as the quote gyrates near the upper end of immediate trading range. UK policymakers push PM Johnson for full closure of UK borders, EU policymakers also emphasize further strict activity restrictions.
XAU/USD edges back from two-week highs but 50DMA acts as support
Spot gold prices have dropped back from fresh near-two week highs set at $1875 during the early European session, though have found support in the $1860s above the 50-day moving average which currently resides at $1860. At present, XAU/USD trades around 0.4% or just under $7 lower on the day.
Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals
Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.
Dollar Index drops back below 21DMA but supported above 90.00 for now
DXY came under further selling pressure on Thursday, dropping about 0.4% or just under 40 points to fall to fresh lows of the week under 90.10. The Index also dropped back below its 21-day moving average.