Major US indices were mixed following a more hawkish than expected Fed statement this week. Nasdaq brushed off the Fed hawkishness relatively fast. Gold didn’t.

Lordstown on the other hand fell again on news that there are no binding orders and could be on its way to become a new Theranos.

Else, the market has a deeper exposure to meme stocks than you think as many popular ETFs have GameStop, AMC, and other meme stocks in their portfolio.

And Bitcoin’s latest positive push remained short of the 200-day moving average resistance. What’s next for Bitcoin?